Whataboots now available for purchase

On October 27, Whataburger announced it has partnered with Justin Boots to now sell custom Whataburger cowboy boots.

The cowboy boots are available now for purchase in both men’s and women’s sizes on Whataburger’s website.

According to Whataburger, the men’s cowboy boot features a brown leather square toe, and the women’s boot features a brown leather pointed toe. The boot shaft of both styles are cream with orange embroidery. The front shaft of the boots are adorned with the Whataburger logo. Whataburger says it takes 12,488 stitches to make their logo, and there are over 35 handcrafter pieces on the boot.

A pair of these custom boots cost $249.99, and Whataburger says quantities are limited.

Whataburger credits the Randy Rogers Band for the inspiration behind the custom cowboy boots. The burger chain gave Randy Rogers his own custom Whataburger boots for his birthday in August 2018.

