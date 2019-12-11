What's Going Around: Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

In our monthly What's Going Around segment, Dr. Maria Soriano joins us to talk about Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease.

Hand, foot, mouth disease is an infection that causes painful sores on the hands, feet, mouth and sometimes the buttocks and genital area.

This is a common infection that affects infants and children but adults can get it too.

The infection causes fever, drooling, decreased appetite, and painful swallowing. It causes sores that look like red dots or blisters on the roof of the mouth, palms of the hands, soles of the feet and sometimes the diaper area.

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease is caused by a virus and it resolves on its own within 2-3 days without treatment.

It is recommended to see the doctor if the child becomes dehydrated, or if the child looks worse or is not better a few days.