What’s Going Around? Pediatrician advises parents on what to do about a fever

Dr. Maria Soriano is a pediatrician at CHI St. Joseph Health.

In November, Dr. Soriano says she has seen many children visit her office with a fever.

Below is a full breakdown of what Dr. Soriano says parents should know when their child presents with a fever.

See the video player above for the full conversation.

1. What is a normal temperature and what is considered fever?

a. Our normal mean temperature is about 98.6F (37.0C) but there are some variations depending on age, time, activity and how the temperature is measured

b. Infants and young children tend to have a higher mean temperature because of their higher metabolism

c. Our temperature is cooler in the morning compared to late afternoon or evening

d. Fever in general is a temperature above 100.4F

2. What is the best method to check the temperature?

a. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends using a digital thermometer because the glass with mercury can cause injury and poisoning

b. Oral or rectal temperature is the most accurate method of taking the temperature but ear, forehead and armpit although less accurate are easier and faster.

c. When taking the oral temperature, wait 30 minutes after drinking hot or cold beverage

d. Ear thermometer measures the temperature of the eardrum; therefore it will be inaccurate if the ear canal is filled with earwax

e. Forehead temperature is affected by sweating and the armpit temperature is affected by bundling

3. When do you advise seeing the doctor?

a. All babies less than 3 months old with a rectal temperature of 100.4 or higher should see the doctor even if they look well

b. All children regardless of age, if temperature is higher than 104

c. If the child looks very ill, dehydrated or with an unexplained rash

4. How is fever managed?

a. Fever is a natural reaction to infection or vaccination

b. If the doctor diagnosed the child with bacterial infection like ear infection or pneumonia, then an antibiotic may be prescribed

c. If the doctor did a flu test and it is positive then an antiviral may be prescribed if symptom is less than 24 hours

d. All other viral infection can be managed without medication and will resolve on its own

e. Encourage the child to drink lots of fluid to prevent dehydration

f. Acetaminophen or ibuprofen may be offered to help alleviate discomfort from the fever

g. Avoid contact with other kids and return to school if fever free from more than 24 hours.

h. Handwashing to prevent spread of infection

i. Encourage vaccination against FLU when the child is better. It is never too late to get the flu shot.

