What's Going Around: Pink Eye

It's that time of the month to check in and see what diseases are going around local schools and daycares.

We were joined, as always, by Dr. Maria Soriano who says she's seeing an uptick in the number of cases of pink eye.

So what is pink eye?

Pink eye or conjunctivitis is inflammation of the covering of the eyeball called the conjunctiva. The eyes may look pink or red with associated eye discharge.

So, what causes pink eye and how is it treated?

There are four types of pink eye, and you might be surprised to know that it's not just infections.

Dr. Soriano says the four types of pink eye are bacterial, viral, irritable, and allergen caused.

How do you prevent you and your loved ones from getting pink eye?

The two best ways to prevent pink eye are frequent handwashing and staying away from those infected with either the bacterial or viral strain.

For all you need to know to keep you and your family healthy and pink-eye-free