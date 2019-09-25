What's Going Around? Strep season is right around the corner

As the weather begins to cool--well, soon--a local pediatrician says cases of strep throat among schoolchildren will ramp up.

Dr. Maria Soriano, a pediatrician at CHI St. Joseph Health, joined First News at Four to tell us what's going around and how we can handle it.

1. What is strep throat and why are we seeing a few cases now?

a. Strep throat is a BACTERIAL infection that causes sore throat. It is more common in school-age kids and starts in the fall and peaks during winter.

2. How do you know you have strep throat?

a. The typical signs and symptoms are painful swallowing, decreased appetite, fever, swollen glands on the neck, red palate and swelling of the tonsils with white patches.

b. Sore throat with cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, and pink eyes are typical signs of a VIRAL infection.

c. It is important to differentiate bacterial infection from viral infection because the treatment is not the same.

3. Is there a test for strep throat?

a. Yes, there is a rapid strep test that can be done at the clinic. This is done by wiping the back of the throat with a swab similar to a Q-tip and the result is available in 15 minutes. If the test is positive then the child has strep.

b. If the result of the rapid strep test is negative then we send the second swab to the lab for another test called throat culture. The result becomes available in 24 hours. This test will determine OTHER BACTERIAL causes of the sore throat.

4. Is there a treatment for strep?

a. Yes. Strep throat is treated with an antibiotic. The recommended treatment if there is no allergy to penicillin is PENICILLIN or AMOXICILLIN. This is given orally for 10 days. There is also an option to get a “one-time” penicillin shot.

b. The antibiotic will help decrease the severity of symptoms, limit the spread of the infection to other kids and prevent complications like rheumatic fever

c. Parents can also give fever reducers and pain medicine like acetaminophen or ibuprofen

d. Offer food that is soft and easy to swallow

5. When can the child go back to school?

a. Once the antibiotic is started the symptoms will get better in 1-3 days. If they gave the antibiotic by 5 p.m., the child can go back to school the next day. It is important to finish the 10-day course to treat the infection fully and to prevent complications from strep.

6. How do we prevent our kids from getting the strep?

a. Encourage our kids to have good hand hygiene. Wash hands after going to the bathroom. Wash hands before and after eating.

b. Avoid sharing cups, water bottles, and utensils.

c. Do not put their hands in the mouth.

