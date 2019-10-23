What’s going around? As the weather turns, it’s RSV

A nasty respiratory bug can be here-and-gone, or it can cause serious issues for your small children.

Dr. Maria Soriano is a pediatrician at CHI St. Joseph Health. She joined First News at Four to talk about the viral respiratory bug commonly known as RSV for October’s “What’s Going Around?”

See the full conversation in the video player above, and see Dr. Soriano’s comprehensive notes on RSV below.

1. What is RSV?

RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. This virus causes respiratory illness in all ages. RSV season is from October to May and peaks in January and February.

2. What are the symptoms of RSV?

The symptoms will depend on the patient’s age, health status and how many times they have been infected. Most people have already been infected by RSV at least once by the age of 2 years. There is no immunity to RSV, therefore, reinfection is common, but the symptoms get milder after the second and third infection. For healthy older children and adults, the symptoms may just seem like a common cold.

When infants younger than 1-year-old are infected with RSV, they tend to have more severe symptoms. The infection starts with a runny nose and nasal congestion, then after 1-3 days, the infant will start coughing and wheezing. Wheezing is when we hear a whistling sound in the lungs.

RSV infection becomes problematic in small infants who are born early (preterm) and infants with lung or heart problems. These infants are at high risk to develop complications from RSV.

3. How is RSV diagnosed?

There is a simple test that can be done at the clinic to detect the virus in the nose. However, if the signs and symptoms are compatible with RSV in healthy infants, we do not need to do the test because the result will not change the management.

4. How is RSV treated?

RSV infection is a viral infection that is self-limiting and there is no treatment for it. Most infants can be managed safely at home. It is important to monitor the infant carefully. Keep the infant well hydrated. Use saline nasal drops and a bulb syringe to relieve nasal congestion and acetaminophen for fever.

5. If the infant has RSV, what are the signs and symptoms that parents need to watch out for?

It is important to know when the infection is getting worse and when to bring the baby for evaluation

If the baby stops feeding and becomes dehydrated an IV fluid will be needed. This means that a catheter will be placed in the vein so that fluids can be given. The signs of dehydration are dry lips and decrease urination.

If the baby’s breathing becomes too fast, like more than 60 respirations in a minute, and the breathing becomes labored, like flaring of the nose, sinking of the skin between the ribs or collar bone. If the baby’s lips or fingernails become bluish then oxygen may be needed.

6. How can RSV be prevented?

-Avoidance of exposure to tobacco smoke.

-Restriction of childcare attendance as much as possible for high-risk infants.

-Handwashing

-Practicing good cough hygiene

7. High-risk infants can also receive a medication that is given as a monthly injection during the RSV season.

8. When can the infant go back to daycare?

The time when the infant is most contagious is when they have fever and runny nose. The infant should be kept at home until the fever subsides and runny nose resolves.