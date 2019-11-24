What's next for the vacant seat now on the College Station City Council?

An announcement on Friday by a local city councilwoman will lead to a special election after the beginning of the new year.

Elianor Vessali surprised many when she announced last week she was leaving her short stint on the College Station City Council to pursue the U.S. Congressional District 17 seat being vacated by Rep. Bill Flores.

Her resignation is effective immediately, said city spokesman Jay Socol.

The city council will meet in December to call the special election that will be held on January 28. Whoever wins will serve the remainder of Vessali's term which extends to November 2021.

City hall will be working this week to finalize plans for the filing period for candidates and early voting details, said Socol.

Vessali is one of several candidates who have expressed interest in replacing Flores in Congress.