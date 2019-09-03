Where and how to make homecoming mums and garters in the Brazos Valley

Now that school is back in session, the next big event on the calendar for high school students in the Brazos Valley is homecoming.

Known for its iconic garters and mums, homecoming is a great opportunity for students to show off their school spirit and personality.

A tradition unique to Texas, these mums and garters come in all colors and shapes and sizes. They can be even found with stuffed animals, noise makers, and sometimes even lights.

Vinyl and Gifts of CS offers several ways people in the Brazos Valley can purchase garters and mums. From single mums, double mums, to triple mums, the mum options and sizes are endless.

“We offer three different versions of either a homecoming mum or a garter, and that includes you come and make it in the class, we make it for you and you take it home, or you stop in and pick up a kit and you make it yourself” said owner of Vinyl and Gifts of CS, Lana Price. “For coming to the class you have one-on-one instruction. We are going to walk you through the whole thing. Also maybe if you mess up and need a little more ribbon, then we provide that during the class.”

According to Price, the classes can seat up to four people, excluding one helper’s seat, and the class runs a little over two hours. The first class is on September 7th and runs every Saturday through the homecoming season.

For more information about Vinyl and Gifts of CS’s homecoming mums and garter, see the link in the related links section.