Local bars prepare for Game 6 of the World Series

The Astros only need one more game to clinch the World Series title, and local vendors want you to come out and have fun watching the game.

Food and drink specials are happening at local restaurants and bars for game six of the World Series.

"I imagine it's going to be nuts," said Karbach Brand Ambassador Mike Pawlus. "Here at Mo's they're running a pint special, Duddley's Draw, Corner Bar, Carney's, pretty much everywhere in town that has Crawford Bock is going to be running a special."

Mo's Irish Pub's Director of Operations Earon Gatlin is expecting another big turnout at the bar.

"Saturday night, we had 75 to 100 people in here cheering them on," said Gatlin. "There wasn't anybody getting up or leaving. The bar was about three or four people deep; it was a great night."

Not only is it a great atmosphere, but Mo's has multiple specials going on all night.

"For our food specials, we have $5 cheese curds, and $5 O'Malleys," said Gatlin. "Then for our beer specials, we've got $3 Crawford Bock's made by Karbach, and $3 Bud Lights and Michelob Ultra."

Gatlin said it is kid-friendly and wants to remind people that parking is free in the garage behind the bar. Duddley's Draw Manager Stephen Taz Robinson is also expecting a large crowd for the game.

"People should come out because it's going to be a beautiful game," said Robinson. "We're expecting it to be even busier because if they win this one, it's over, they win the World Series."

Duddley's draw is having $5 burger baskets, $3 Crawford Bock pints, and $4 domestic chuggers.

"If the Astros hit a home run, we're giving away $.75 domestic beers, and if they hit a grand slam, we're doing $3 grand slam shots," said Robinson.

Astros fever is spreading across the Brazos Valley, and even Robinson wants to take it back.

"Hopefully they win it, two world series in three years is nuts," said Robinson. "I'm ready to do it."