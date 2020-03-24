Whether applying for unemployment—or applying for a new job—here are some resources

Workforce Solutions of the Brazos Valley is used to helping local people who have lost a job, but they’re not quite used to being this busy.

Photo courtesy MGN.

“The number of people who have lost their jobs in the first week of this is somewhere between 2,000 and 4,000,” said Tom Wilkinson, director of Workforce Solutions. “It’s a lot.”

That’s why Wilkinson and his team (considered to be essential services) are still hard at work trying to get the unemployment back to work on their own.

Wilkinson says to apply for unemployment benefits, call 866-399-0615 or visit www.TexasWorkforce.org. See the related links.

However, Wilkinson says that what can be better than unemployment benefits is a brand new job—and they’re out there.

“Unemployment pays out a percentage of what you were making,” said Wilkinson. “So even a job that pays less than your previous job may actually pay you more than unemployment.”

To look through dozens of local listings, or list your own job opportunities as an employer, visit www.WorkInTexas.com. See the related links.

For the full conversation with Wilkinson, see the video player above.

