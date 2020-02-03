Whirlwind week: Wind, rain, storms, cold, and a little something else

First things first: get ready for a lot of wind this week!

Gusts to 30 mph+ are possible each day through at least Wednesday. If you haven’t already, it may not hurt to strap down some of the loose lawn furniture; make sure the bin you roll up in the afternoon on trash day isn’t your neighbor’s from two doors down.

A Wind Advisory is in place through Monday afternoon. We may see this extended to include the next couple days.

Storm Chance : The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a very small portion of the Brazos Valley in a MARGINAL risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There are enough ingredients to produce an isolated strong storm with gusty winds, but the risk is just that: isolated.

We're watching the late afternoon and a little into the evening for that brief window, along and east of I-45. The strongest storm would be capable of a brief, damaging wind gust.

Winds will be from the south Monday and Tuesday, then we’ll get a big breath of Arctic air by Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

That’s when things potentially (but probably don’t) get interesting.

A wintry mix to straight snowfall looks likely across a good portion of the state Wednesday into Wednesday night. A vigorous low pressure system will travel through this arctic air mass and likely dump snow, especially west of DFW. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and perhaps snow looks possible as far south as the Brazos Valley, but the setup for accumulation looks very unfavorable at the moment.

With near 80 degree temperatures this weekend and possible in these next couple days leading up to the event, soil temps (and right now, even air temps) will likely remain well above freezing for the biggest window for precipitation. That being said, a light wintry mix will be possible Wednesday.

As the system exits, there are indications there may be just enough moisture left to drop a little snow by early Thursday morning. At the moment, we’re talking a dusting at the absolute heaviest. We’ll keep watching as we get closer, but we’re expecting sunshine to return after a near freezing morning Thursday, with highs back into the 50s.