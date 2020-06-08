Whiskey auction raises thousands for Brazos Valley Food Bank

WB Liquors auctioned off rare whiskey to help raise money for Texas food banks, including the one here in the Brazos Valley.

After a week of bidding, two winners are walking away with flights of Pappy Van Winkle.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank is receiving $9,000 from the auction. The San Antonio Food Bank is also receiving the same amount.

“The idea to host the auction alongside the donation to food banks seemed like the best way to give back during this pandemic,” said John Herrmann, President of WB Liquors & Wine. “Supporting our neighbors in need is part of our culture as a family-owned business, and providing this auction to help others definitely seemed like the right thing to do.”