White Lotus Pottery now open in Bryan

Looking for a new way to express your creativity?

White Lotus Pottery is now open in Bryan and gives customers the opportunity to try making pottery on the wheel or by hand.

“I wanted this to be a space where people could find their own healing, have an artistic outlet, [and] have a sensory outlet to play with clay,” said White Lotus Pottery owner and artist, Amanda Bartell. “..So I wanted to have this community space, so people could be a part of this environment.”

The studio is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday- Sunday by appointment only. At the studio, free studio tours and throwing demos are available. White Lotus also offers private events, private classes, and group classes under the instruction of the Amanda Bartel, the studio owner, and artist.

According to Bartel, pottery is her happy place and joy. She first got her start in pottery after learning from an instructor in New York. Since then she has lived all over the country and world training in various studios furthering her craft. Her work visible in the studio and is available for purchase.

On October 5th, White Lotus Pottery will be Hosting a “Bowl-A-Thon,” and anyone can come to the studio and make bowls for charity. The bowls will be used for the Empty Bowls event on November 21st. No experience level is required.

