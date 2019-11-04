BCS ranked among the best in the country to start a business

In Forbes' 2019 rankings of Best Small Places for Business and Careers, the Bryan-College Station area rose to #1 in Texas and #2 in the country.

The Brazos Valley has been growing rapidly, which allows local businesses to thrive.

"Small businesses get started here, and I think there are a number of reasons why," said BCS Chamber of Commerce Community Liaison Royce Hickman, "We're a growing community."

On top of this, Hickman said another factor that plays into the success of local businesses is the location on the map.

"We're about a three-hour drive from about 80% of the population of Texas," said Hickman. "Folks are realizing that they can come in here to this area where the prices of homes are a lot less high, quality of life is outstanding, and they can have a business while reaching these communities."

Tone 360 was opened three years ago by Nayokia Lyons and Kaleigh Bowman.

"When you're looking at A&M students, you're really looking at the cream of the crop of our country. They're ideal for a business," said Hickman.

The co-owners graduated from Texas A&M University and knew that College Station was the perfect place to start their business.

Their gym focuses on cardio, dance, strength training, and more.

"Owning your own business is a lot of work," said Lyons. "Being a part of this city and making a difference, people see it."

"I've really enjoyed making myself more of a local," said Bowman. "I love Bryan-College Station."

They said owning their own business can be challenging at times, but worth it because they love what they do.

"I wake up and help people every day," said Lyons. "I mean, that's one of the best gifts you can give somebody."

Bryan-College Station has been climbing the ranks every year in this poll, and Hickman encourages business owners to come to the area.

"The door is open," said Hickman. Not only are we thrilled to have you, but we're thrilled to help you."