Why stockpiling resources is dangerous for your community

There's a difference between purchasing in preparation for an extended stay at homestay the excessive stockpiling being seen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's according to Miquela Smith. She's a health specialist for the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension in Amarillo. She joined First News at Four to explain why exactly this phenomenon is occurring.

Smith says, "families want to be as prepared as possible during this time of uncertainty."

But sometimes that can go too far.

"Current CDC guidelines indicate that only those who are sick should use face masks, and yet there is still a shortage of masks across the country," said Smith.

She says this leaves those with weakened immune systems at risk to contract COVID-19 and those who are already sick at risk of spreading the virus.

So what can you do to help keep necessary resources in place?

According to Smith? Calm down.

"The resounding message from public health authorities is to prepare, but don’t panic,” Smith says. “We all must rely on each other during a pandemic and buying more than you need can endanger others.”

