Why you can’t resist the carbs during self-isolation

Losing sleep? Craving carbs? You're not alone.

There's a scientific reason self-isolation may be affecting your health.

If you’re caving into those carbs, and tossing and turning at night, it may be your body’s reaction to the stress that’s surrounding you.

Poor sleep affects the part of your body that regulates appetite and metabolism, leaving us craving fatty, starchy, sugary foods.

Even during self-isolation, there are ways to get healthier sleep.

Going to sleep and waking up at the same time each day helps train your brain to expect sleep.

Get out of the house for at least 15 minutes each day. The daylight helps your body clock.

Exercise and abstaining from caffeine after 3 p.m. can also improve sleep.

The blue light from phone and TV screens can mess with your body clock before bed.

Make sure your bedroom is dark and cool. Researchers say we tend to sleep better in cooler temperatures.

Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or meditation may also aid sleep.

Bottom line, getting proper sleep may help you put down the junk food.

