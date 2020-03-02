Texas declares independence from humidity, Gulf doesn't listen

We'll win the next battle before the end of the week, but Texas Independence Day starts with a Lone Star helpin’ of gulf moisture! Cloud cover from low to high will stream across Brazos Valley skies the next several days - letting us know there’s plenty of moisture to go around.

Reinforcements?

A low swirling over Southern California will make the trek over The Rockies through midweek, keeping a chance for storms through Tuesday afternoon, but the much larger chance for rain and storms looks likely Tuesday night and all the way through the day Wednesday.

Here Comes the Artillery : Latest from the Storm Prediction Center still places us in the SLIGHT risk category for the "Tuesday" time frame, which stretches to 6am Tuesday. Pre-sunrise showers and storms are still a possibility, but if current trends continue, we may see this slight risk category trimmed a little farther west, as this storm systems looks to be just a touch slower.

We're still looking at a pretty decent chance for some rumblers by Tuesday night, with just showers and an isolated storm possible between now and then. May still be a good idea to plan to have the phone on loud in case any storm does turn severe (with strong winds and hail being the main threat), but Wednesday morning onward is where we'll likely see highest coverage of rain and storms.

Victory! A few lingering showers will be a possibility very early Thursday, but we should see sunshine and dry weather return just in time to wrap up the week.

That includes sunshine! The Thursday-Sunday stretch of weather actually looks very similar to what we've seen the past several, though a touch warmer overall. That also means another "invasion" of gulf air is likely by Sunday.