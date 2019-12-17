Widespread frost and freeze Tuesday night

Grab an extra blanket! After a blustery Tuesday, a frigid night is settling in across the Brazos Valley.

Calming wind, clear skies, and an established cool, dry air mass in place; temperatures will be able to freefall overnight. Six-to-nine-hours at or below 32° on the thermometer is expected before the warm-up begins Wednesday morning.

Forecast lows range between 25° and 31° Brazos Valley-wide.

For most, this is a freeze to take care of yourself, the pets, and the plants. For those in Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Houston Counties, it may not be a bad idea to cover and wrap exposed, outdoor pipes and faucets.

As early as 10pm to midnight, frost will likely begin to settle on cars, lawns, and rooftops. Plan to spend an extra few minutes scraping or defrosting the windshield before getting on the road for work and school.

CHECK TO SEE HOW COLD IT IS FIRST THING WEDNESDAY MORNING ON YOUR KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP