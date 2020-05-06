Widow files wrongful death lawsuit against The Waterford at College Station

The widow of a man who passed away after contracting COVID-19 while residing at a local assisted living center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company, KBTX has learned.

In the lawsuit filed in the 272nd District Court in Brazos County, Fay Boothe claims her husband, Joe, received "inadequate and substandard care which resulted in personal injuries, pain and suffering, and his untimely death."

The 83-year-old passed away on April 5.

KBTX has reached out to the parent company of The Waterford at College Station for a response to the lawsuit and allegations.

The facility was identified early in the pandemic as a hotspot for the virus after multiple residents and staff members contracted the virus. Several of its residents also passed away after testing positive.

"This is one of the clearest cases of gross neglect I have ever seen," said Boothe's attorney, Gaines West. "He died because he was neglected and left alone to suffer. The Waterford, which was inundated with COVID-19 issues, and resulting deaths, can no longer hide what they failed to do for the Boothe family, and for many more."

The suit claims the staff and company attempted to cover up the severity of the virus as it spread throughout the facility by calling it a "stomach bug."

"The Waterford failed to take appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, opted not to test employees or residents for the virus, and waited too late to act," according to the suit.

The Brazos County Health District confirmed The Waterford's COVID-19 cluster in late March.

At that time, the health district said in a statement, "The Waterford was following guidance from both their corporate office and the Texas Health & Human Services Commission. For example, they were restricting visitors, screening staff, and had implemented enhanced cleaning procedures."

Boothe is seeking monetary relief of at least $1,000,000 for emotional and physical pain, torment, anguish, and suffering by Joe Boothe along with costs of funeral and burial expenses.

The Waterford at College Station is owned and operated by Texas-based Capital Senior Living. The company has provided updates on its webpage detailing how it has responded to the virus in its facilities.