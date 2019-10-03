Wiener Fest kicks off on October 5

Aggieland Humane Society's annual Wiener Fest welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes as they compete to see who's the fastest and cutest.

The fun and exciting event is Saturday, October 5 at 9:00 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek. There will be wiener races, wanna-be wiener races, costume contests, vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and a kid zone.

Registration is $20 on the day of the event from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. for races and 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. for costume contests.

The event is free for humans and dogs to attend.

For more information, visit aggielandhumane.org/wienerfest.