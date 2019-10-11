Wife of College Station mayor passes away

The City of College Station released the following statement on the passing of Laura Mooney:

With deep sadness and sorrow, the City of College Station shares the unexpected passing of Laura Dean Mooney, 59, wife of Mayor Karl Mooney, at their home Thursday night.

Mrs. Mooney was a tireless and selfless advocate for many worthy causes and devoted countless hours in service to her community, state, and nation.

She was especially passionate about our first responders, reducing drunken driving and improving road safety.

The heartfelt prayers and condolences of the entire city organization are with Mayor Mooney and his family.