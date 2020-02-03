Wild hogs being spotted in College Station

College Station residents and police are seeing reports of wild hogs inside the city limits.

A pack of pigs was seen on Jan. 23 near a busy medical office area by Highway 6 and Emerald Parkway during the day.

It wasn't what Keaton Penny expected to see driving on Emerald Plaza.

Penny was so surprised he stopped to get out of his vehicle and shoot video on his phone.

"Look at that! Middle of town," Penny said in the recording he shared with KBTX.

A group of feral hogs including piglets were seen walking through a field near a creek and wooded area.

"Kind of surprised me to see them within the city limits. I know they can get aggressive at times especially with young like that. Just surprised to see them in front of a child's orthodontist place and just right in the middle of the city limits," said Penny, of College Station.

KBTX met him out there to see the damage the hogs are causing in this field.

"Tracks right there. Two tracks, tracks. These are baby ones too," Penny said as he walked around the field.

The pigs are a big problem across Texas.

Experts with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension say as our area grows into their habitat you can expect to see more of them in the future.

John Tomecek, a Wildlife Specialist with the Agrilife Extension said the problem is growing in urbanized areas. He thinks more traps should be set inside city limits to help control the problem.

College Station Animal Control doesn't deal with feral hogs.

"It's not a frequent enough problem within the city limits," said Officer Tristen Lopez with College Station Police.

"And so it’s just as we see them along the edges of the city or as we continue to develop than just avoid those hogs," Lopez said.

"Unless they’re impeding with traffic flow, if they’re out in the roadway then call the non-emergency number for the police department and we'll try to help get them moved along out of the roadway," said Lopez.

Hunting them inside city limits is illegal.

"Try to avoid the hogs, give them a wide berth, don't make them feel cornered and they should leave you alone as well," said Lopez. "The best way to get rid of them is to seek a reputable local trapper that can help relocate them or dispose of them."

Penny said these pigs didn't seem scared.

"They didn't care anything about me being parked there. They were just minding their own business doing their thing right here," said Penny.

"Especially you know small kids or people with dogs when they have young like that they can get aggressive so it's definitely something to be aware of that kind of surprises people being in town like that," Penny said.

Wildlife experts estimate the wild pig population in Texas is now over 3 million. Attacks against humans are rare.