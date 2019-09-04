Will Hurricane Dorian impact the Texas A&M vs Clemson game Saturday?

Traveling to South Carolina for this to see Texas A&M play #1 Clemson at home? Wondering if Hurricane Dorian will impact the game Saturday?

Short of the long: no.

But some may want to monitor travel plans.

As of 10pm Wednesday night, Hurricane Dorian had strengthened back to a Category 3 hurricane with winds sustained at 115mph. Tropical-storm-force wind extended 195 miles out from the center of the storm.

Through the day on Thursday, storm surge, rainfall to the tune of 4" to 8", with higher totals upwards of 15", and strong wind will impact the coast of South Carolina. By 7pm the center of Dorian should be pulling away from South Carolina, moving closer to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Traveling Thursday? Flights into either Atlanta, Georgia or Greenville, South Carolina should not have major impacts from Dorian (although check with your airline before heading to the airport). It will likely be a bumpy ride and landing into the final destination.

Gusty wind 20 to 30mph are possible at times in Greenville and Clemson Thursday. Both are nestled far enough away from the center of Dorian that overall impacts will be minimal. Passing rain between noon and evening is possible from the very outer bands of the hurricane.

By the weekend, sunshine takes over as sinking air swings in on the backside of Dorian. Friday and Saturday are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s under a bright, blue sky. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and water will be needed for game time Saturday.

Tavel safe, Ags.

TAKE THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP ALONG TO SOUTH CAROLINA TO KEEP UP WITH LOCAL WEATHER & WHAT IS HAPPENING BACK HOME

