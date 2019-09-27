Will it rain during Texas Reds Weekend?

We’re gearing up for a lot of grape-stomping fun in Downtown Bryan this weekend as the annual Texas Reds Festival kicks off Friday night and lasts through Sunday evening. As the wine pours into glasses, we’ll be watching for a downpour or two trying to fall from the sky.

Saturday:

A few showers are possible ahead of sunrise and look to be out of here ahead of tents opening. As we get into the afternoon hours, a few more isolated showers may try to bubble up across the Brazos Valley. We’ll maintain a 30% chance for rain through the afternoon. If we miss out on the rain, it’ll be plenty hot and humid as highs climb into the low 90s and heat index values make it feel closer to 100°.

Sunday:

A few more showers are not off the table Sunday morning lingering into the afternoon. Much like Saturday, we’ll hold on to a 30% chance for rain. Temperatures, once again, will be back into the low 90s with the humidity making temperatures feel like the upper 90s to low 100s.

Have a fun and safe weekend!

