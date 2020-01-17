Win a Whatawedding this Valentine's Day

Does your dream wedding or vow renewal involve orange and white stripes?

If so, Whataburger is giving couples a chance to get married or renew their vows in 6 cities across Texas, including College Station, on Valentine’s Day.

Couples can enter for a chance to say “I do” at a Whataburger restaurant and one of the winning couples will also win a $5,000 cash prize.

Whataburger weddings include

• Whataburger meal

• Photographer

• A select number of guests

• Orange and white decorations

• Officiant

Couples must include a 500 word or less essay of the couple's love story and why they want to get married at Whataburger. The deadline for entries is Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 5 p.m.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 5 p.m.


