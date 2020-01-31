Win a lifetime of groceries from H-E-B

H-E-B announced on Jan. 25 that one lucky person is going to win a lifetime of groceries in their Big Game commercial teaser starring native Texas, Eva Longoria.

To enter the sweepstakes, participants must download the My H-E-B app, create or log in to their account and play the game in the app.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to go big and show our appreciation for our amazing customers,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. “On TV’s biggest stage, we’re not only introducing Texans to our innovative new My H-E-B mobile app, we’re extending the opportunity to win a prize of a lifetime.”

Participants are advised to “pay real close attention” to the H-E-B commercial during the Super Bowl by Longoria.

The game to play in the app will ask participants to choose 10 H-E-B products that featured in their commercial. After 10 items are picked correctly, the participant can then enter in the sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes will begin when the commercial airs on Feb. 2 and continue until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16. The winner will be notified via email.