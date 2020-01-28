Wind chilled Wednesday blows into the Brazos Valley

Bundle back up, Brazos Valley. Winter has returned.

After a much warmer-than-average January, the final days of the month will bring an unseasonable chill.

In the wake of our latest cold front, a north-northwest wind is blowing through at 10 to 20mph, with gusts upwards of 20 to 30mph at times. Those gusts will huff and puff through midday Wednesday. By the afternoon hours, gusts relax a touch -- but still kick up between 20 and 25mph every now and again.

Morning temperatures are in the 40s for much of the area, but the wind makes it feel like the 30s! Some may walk out first thing Wednesday morning feeling like it is close to freezing.

Afternoon highs are stunted by the wind and cloud cover. Thermometers are only expected to reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Factor in that wind, and it only feels like the mid-to-upper 40s by late afternoon.

Still cloudy and chilly Thursday. From those clouds, mist, drizzle, and sprinkles will be possible to add a damp feel to the day.

More details on what to expect in the wake of our recent cold front are included in the video above.