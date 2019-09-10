Wind, storms cause more damage in Brazos Valley

Another round of storms moved through the area Tuesday afternoon leaving behind a trail of damage.

A barn on Sebesta Lane in the Wellborn community was damaged during Tuesday's storm

Just before 5:00 p.m., scaffolding at 100 Park apartments on University Drive at Century Square collapsed into the parking lot. The metal structure fell onto a pickup truck. No one was injured.

Accidents popped up all over town. Three vehicles were involved in an accident on Harvey Mitchell Parkway near Longmire Drive in front of the College Station Post Office. No serious injuries were reported.

KBTX viewers sent us photos of pea-size hail that fell in the Wellborn community.

Frequent lightning strikes also caused problems including a possible strike at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street in Bryan. Firefighters responded to the complex to check and make sure there was no fire threat after residents said they smelled smoke in the area immediately following the lightning strike.

Several power outages were reported across Brazos County including more than 4,000 BTU customers affected.

Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said peak wind gusts in College Station on Tuesday reached 51 miles per hour.

Dorothy Jennings, a Wellborn community resident felt those gusts as she walked into her barn.

"I've been praying for rain but I didn't pray for this," said Jennings "I just came in from town put the key in the door to the apartment in the barn, the ceilings coming down, were having golf ball size hail hitting everything, the roof is gone."