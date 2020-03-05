Wind chilled Friday morning: Layers key to end of week wardrobe

Managed to get to 75 Thursday afternoon as a healthy north breeze calmed into the early evening.

Overnight, we'll get another "push" of north wind, setting about a downright shivery morning in the 40s. Occasional gusts to 30mph may knock you around in the car and have us "feeling" like the upper 30s, especially north, for an hour or three tomorrow.

Thankfully, more sunshine is coming for Friday! North wind will relax into the afternoon, and we'll make a run at about 70 or so by day's end. Keep the layers on hand as we quickly dip into the 50s and 60s by dinner time.

The weekend looks pretty similar to those before it: warmer and more humid by the end of the weekend, with added cloud cover and the smallest chance for some light rain. Another weak disturbance or two rolls our way early and then late next week, with enough gulf moisture sticking around to keep a small shot at afternoon rain in between.