Wind damage reported across Brazos County

Wind gusts of at least 50 miles per hour Monday afternoon have left a trail of damage across Byran and College Station.

Utility poles are damaged on W. Carson Street near Finfeather Road in Bryan. Photos by: Michael Oder

Several power lines have been reported damage across the area and at least one airplane has been damaged at Easterwood Airport. The College Station Fire crew that responded told KBTX a small Cessna was blown over when the ropes that tied it down broke. Astin Aviation says the cause is still under investigation.

Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley says winds at the airport reached at least 60 mph around 4:00 p.m.

Power lines were also reported damaged and several power outages have been confirmed in both Bryan and College Station. At least one utility pole was snapped on W. Carson Street near Finfeather Road in Bryan.

