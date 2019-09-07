Winds buffet New England as Dorian speeds north

Hurricane Dorian is producing tropical storm-force winds in southeastern Massachusetts as it speeds toward eastern Canada.

The Category 1 storm was around 170 miles (275 kilometers) southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, early Saturday, and around 490 miles (790 kilometers) southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Top sustained winds remain at 90 mph (145 kph) with higher gusts. While some weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to bring hurricane conditions to portions of Nova Scotia later Saturday before becoming a powerful post-tropical cyclone.

The storm is moving northeast near 25 mph (40 kph) and some increase in forward speed is expected through Sunday.

The tropical-storm conditions affecting parts of Massachusetts are expected to spread into Maine by Saturday afternoon.

