Wine & Wassail kicks off in Downtown Bryan to support small businesses

It was a holiday affair in Downtown Bryan Saturday for its annual Wine & Wassail, sip, and shop event.

Small businesses lining downtown poured Texas wines for shoppers who stopped by for some holiday shopping.

The Downtown Bryan Association says they host the event to help promote the small family-owned businesses in Bryan.

“As we enter the fourth quarter of the year, the holiday season is what makes or breaks a local business. So coming out and supporting those local businesses is what makes Downtown Bryan unique and keeps the character of the community alive,” said Katelyn Brown with the Downtown Bryan Association.

The next event downtown is the annual Lighted Christmas Parade, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on December 13.

