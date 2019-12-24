Winners announced for KBTX 12 Nights of Lights

KBTX asked homeowners across the Brazos Valley to send in videos of their Christmas decorations.

And the Brazos Valley did not disappoint!

Many of you shared your brilliant displays and got friends and family to vote. The winners of the 2019 KBTX 12 Nights of Lights contest are:

First place: Somerville Christmas Decorations

Second place: Mack Christmas Light House

The first-place winner gets a $350 Visa gift card. The second-place winner gets a $150 Visa gift card.

Thanks to everyone that entered!