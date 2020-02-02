Winter reminds us what season it is this week, Brazos Valley

Sunday brought Bryan-College Station a high temperature of 81°.

For February 2nd, that is just 6° shy of tying a 128-year-old record high. It is also the first 80° or warmer day that has graced the second day of February since 1997.

Clouds increase and take over the sky once again Monday and Tuesday. A weak, passing disturbance could allow a few showers to dampen spots of the area Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday brings another warm, spring-like day. This time, that warmth is expected to be cut short as a strong cold front arrives by late afternoon to early evening. A thin line of rain and perhaps a few isolated rumbles of thunder are not ruled out, leading in the sharply colder air.

Temperatures are slated to fall to the upper 30s by Wednesday morning. Factor in the wind and it will feel more like the upper 20s when you and the family step out Wednesday morning and -- at best -- just around freezing by Wednesday afternoon.

Here is where the forecast gets tricky: What falls from the sky this week?

Wintry weather in the form of snow, sleet, and ice is in the works for many parts of West and North Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. For the Brazos Valley, a cold rain is expected to fall behind the cold front through midday Wednesday.

Between sunrise and 10 am, it is not ruled out that some sleet pellets mix in with that cold rain in parts of the Brazos Valley. Even if that happens, ice accumulation is NOT expected at this time. Air temperatures will be above freezing and ground temperatures will still be in the upper 50s. Anything that falls is expected to melt on contact.

Here is where the forecast gets even trickier: Can something fall from the sky Wednesday night into Thursday morning?

As the main, upper-level support for this cold and rain chance moves across Texas Wednesday night, a small window for precipitation to fall will arrive between midnight and sunrise Thursday. The amount of moisture left in the air to work with is where the question falls. If this is something that can be pulled off, upper-air temperatures should be cold enough to support either a wintry mix or a light snow somewhere in the Brazos Valley.

As is the case with wintry weather in Central and Southeast Texas, much is still uncertain for how Thursday morning will play out. For now, it is just something to keep an eye on and to check back on the forecast for.

What is certain: it is about to get a whole lot colder around here. Plan to bundle the family and yourself up. Wind chills Wednesday morning are not going to be the worst we have experienced this season -- but it will be bitterly cold to step out to.