Winter returns! Expect a messy, brisk, and MUCH colder Wednesday

Bryan-College Station attempted to climb toward a record high Tuesday, stopping just short of 80°.

Our next cold front bypasses the Brazos Valley by early Tuesday evening, opening the door for a much colder air mass to spill in for a couple of days.

Here is what you can expect over the next 24 hours:

Tuesday Evening:

Stepping out for plans? Leave the umbrella but take a sturdy coat along with you. As a breezy north wind takes over at 10 to 15mph -- with higher gusts at times -- temperatures will slide to the low 50s post-sunset. Air temperature is expected in the upper 40s by 10pm to midnight, with a wind chill in the low-to-mid 40s.

Tuesday Night / Pre-Sunrise Wednesday:

Light, widely scattered rain is expected to develop and drift across the area between 11pm Tuesday and midnight. No worries about the weather overnight. A very light, misty, windblown rain is in the works as the Brazos Valley sleeps. Temperatures continue to fall to the low and mid-40s by sunrise Wednesday.

Do not expect temperatures to stop falling -- thermometers will continue to sag through mid-morning Wednesday.

Wendesday Morning:

Cold. Windy. Wind chilled. Wet.

Basically, not the most inviting day to step out to.

Widespread, scattered rain is expected to make a soggy mess of the first half of the day. Shortly after sunrise and through mid-morning, areas of heavier rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder / flashes lightning are not ruled out -- moving southwest to the northeast. While severe weather is not expected, small hail to the size of a pea is not totally out of the realm of possibility as this activity passes through the area. Considering the mid and upper-levels of the atmosphere will be cooling, a few sleet pellets could mix in with this wet weather as well.

No travel impacts or ice accumulations are expected. Air temperature will remain above freezing and the ground temperature is expected in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wet weather is scheduled to come to an end by lunchtime to very early afternoon -- ending from west to east. Passing sprinkles or a patch of misty weather is not totally ruled out for the rest of the day.

Wednesday Afternoon / Early Evening:

Cold. Windy. Wind chilled. Cloudy.

Once the rain chance passes by, thermometers will try to warm the best they can, but likely stop in the mid-40s across much of the Brazos Valley. Wind gusts upwards of 25mph continue through the day, making it feel like the upper 30s and low 40s, at best.

Expect temperatures to fall quickly by sunset. Air temperature is expected in the upper 30s by 7pm. You will be dressing like it is the upper 20s if you are stepping out for any evening plans.