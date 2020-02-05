One more round of rain, potential wintry mix tonight

This latest dose of Arctic air has brought a winter wonderland to parts of West Texas and into the Great Plains, but has thus far just given us a brief, but noticeable return to winter.

Before we punch out of the last work day of the week, we'll be right back to patio weather. However, before we get there, we'll have one last shot at a wintry mix.

First thing's first: We want to reiterate that we do not expect any travel impacts with anything that falls this evening.

The key here is temperatures are expected to be several degrees ABOVE freezing through said precip chance. Skies may clear enough overnight to let us briefly reach freezing. Even if that came to pass, we'd likely already be dried out from the night's rain/sleet/snow.

Temps look to stay well above freezing through the day today, and one last blow from this large upper level low will come our way into tonight.

Timing: If we are to find any wintry precip tonight, it looks to be post dinner time, pre-sunrise activity. To be even more specific, at the moment, we're looking in the 9pm-2am time frame.

A quick, scattered burst of shower activity, most likely as rain, but possibly containing sleet or even snow, could fall in that time frame. With temps expected to be at least a few degrees above freezing (and several very warm days in a row prior) we expect any sort of sleet or snow to melt on contact with the ground or even elevated surfaces.

At worst, some slick spots will be a possibility on bridges and overpasses overnight, but even that looks unlikely right now.

We'll continue to keep you updated throughout the afternoon and evening! Either way, be ready for a breezy and downright cold start to Thursday before sunshine does its work and warms us back to 60, then to even near 70 by Friday.

