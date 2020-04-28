With restaurants reopening, alcohol to-go and delivery will continue

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says restaurants that have been selling alcohol to-go or through delivery as part of their modified operations can continue to do so as they reopen their dining rooms.

Governor Greg Abbott announced a phased plan to reopen restaurants and other businesses starting May 1. The first phase of his plan allows for restaurants to open their dining rooms at 25% of capacity.

As those restaurants begin to reopen, the sale of alcohol through to-go or delivery orders can continue.

"TABC staff is reviewing the governor's report and working with his office to seek further guidance on the specifics of the plan," said the TABC website.

The TABC's website says that to-go sales at establishments with a mixed beverage permit will only be allowed during the duration of Governor Abbott's disaster declaration. TABC plans to announce further directives for restaurants in the future.