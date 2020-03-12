Woman arrested after DWI crash with infant son

A woman was arrested in Bryan for a DWI crash while her 3-month-old baby was in the car.

Authorities say Miriam Vargas, 20, crashed through a front gate at a home on Jones Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night. When police got there, they found Vargas sitting with her infant son.

She allegedly told police she thought she was close to Caldwell and couldn't remember being in an accident.

Vargas was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child and child endangerment.

