Woman arrested for DWI after hitting stop sign and house near downtown Bryan

A local woman accused of driving while intoxicated left behind a trail of damage in a neighborhood near downtown Bryan, according to police.

Karina Ortiz-Ayala, 30, of College Station, was taken into custody around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Bryan police said she was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry when she hit a stop sign at the corner of N. Congress Street and W. William J. Bryan Parkway. The car left the roadway then struck the side of a house at the intersection.

A man inside the home was sleeping when it happened. He told News

3's Rusty Surette nobody was injured and damage caused by the crash was minor.

Police said Ayala left the scene with a friend in a separate vehicle. They were found at N. Brazos Avenue and W. William J. Bryan Parkway after the friend lost control of her vehicle and hit a curb.

The friend told police they left the scene of the crash because Ayala feared she was being followed by someone.

Ayala remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on bonds totaling $4,000. She is charged with DWI and a separate charge related to the damage caused by the crash.