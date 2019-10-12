Woman arrested for doing meth with child in room

A College Station woman is behind bars after police say she did methamphetamine while a small child was in the room.

According to an arrest report, Glenda Sumpter, 44, and three other people went on a drug binge at an apartment on Harvey Road. The binge lasted from Wednesday through Friday, all while a two-year-old child was at the home.

Sumpter admitted to taking the child to another room while the others were smoking meth. She also said she ate meth while in the same room because she thought it was safer for the kid.

She's charged with criminal negligence by endangering a child and tampering with evidence after flushing a meth pipe down the toilet when police arrived.

Joseph Viscaya, 32, was also arrested at the home after police say he assaulted a woman there and threatened her with a knife.

The victim told police Viscaya took her phone and debit card during the drug binge. He also reportedly grabbed her and put her in a headlock multiple times, at one point putting a knife to her throat.

Viscaya is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.