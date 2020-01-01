Woman arrested on DWI charge after slamming car into house in Bryan

A Bryan woman was arrested on a DWI charge early on New Year's Day after slamming her car into a house.

According to an arrest report obtained by KBTX, Deborah Lockledge said she pulled off the roadway because she felt sick. Her car then struck a house on Carter Creek Parkway near E. Villa Maria Road.

Police said the 61-year-old woman was the only person in the car when it happened and she wasn't injured.

An officer said he could smell alcohol coming from Lockledge who claimed to have had only one glass of wine at midnight.

Lockledge was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with DWI. She was released Wednesday on a $2,000 bond.