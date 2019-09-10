Woman assaulted in stairwell of local apartment complex

Texas A&M Police say a woman was sexually assaulted in the stairway of a local apartment complex.

On Monday, the woman reported she was attacked the night before at a complex in the 500 block of George Bush Dr.

Officers say the suspect began making advances in the apartment's pool. Then while in the stairwell leaving the pool area, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim, even though she said "no" several times.

Police say they know who the suspect is. The victim has chosen to participate in the pseudonym program and no further information will be released at this time.

Officers say crimes like these are never the fault of the victim. Only a perpetrator can prevent sexual assault.

Sexual predators often exhibit danger signals, including:

- Individuals who exhibit controlling behaviors

- Individuals who become angry when personal limits regarding physical intimacy are set

- Individuals who ignore personal limits set by others

- Individuals who deliberately and repeatedly ignore personal limits set by others and continue to make sexual advances

- Individuals who disrespect others who are intoxicated