Woman charged after crashing through fence and uprooting tree

A Bryan woman is in jail after police say she crashed through a fence and into a tree on campus while intoxicated.

According to College Station Police, Katilin Keaton, 27, ran away and left her car at the scene on South College Street early on Feb. 21. The fence had broken through her windshield and the tree was uprooted.

Officers found her driver's license in the the vehicle and used that to find her. Police say she admitted to drinking throughout the night and couldn't remember much.

The damage was about $10,000, mostly to remove and replace the tree.

Keaton is charged with striking highway landscape.