Woman charged with endangering kids says she was only trying to help her brother

A College Station woman accused of trying to hit several kids with her car told police she was only trying to save her brother from a fight and never intended to hurt anyone.

College Station police said Mykaysha Palmer, 23, drove her car onto a basketball court at the Lincoln Center on Saturday afternoon where several children were gathered.

Several of the kids told police they feared for their lives as Palmer aimed her vehicle at them and tried to run them over, according to arrest reports.

Palmer denied the accusations and said she only drove her vehicle onto the courts to help break up a fight that involved her brother. After her brother jumped into the vehicle they left the area.

Police later found Palmer and the car at an apartment complex on Harvey Road in College Station. She was taken into custody and charged with two counts of endangering children and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said nobody was injured in the incident.

Among the witnesses to give statements to police, a 12-year-old boy told officers he had to jump on an electrical box near the basketball court to avoid being hit by the car.

Other children, including an 11 and 13-year-old, told police Palmer tried to intentionally strike them with her car and they also had to jump out of the vehicle's path to avoid injury.

Police noted in their reports at least two sets of skid marks left by the tires of the vehicle on the basketball courts.

College Station police said after consulting with the District Attorney's Office, Palmer was charged and booked. She remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on Sunday morning on bonds totaling $29,000.

Police said the incident is being turned over to our Criminal Investigations Division and anyone with information about what happened, especially anyone involved who hasn’t already spoken with officers, is encouraged to call police at (979) 764-3600.