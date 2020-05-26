Woman escapes serious injury after SUV catches fire outside local business

A woman suffered a non-critical injury Tuesday afternoon after her SUV went up in flames in the parking lot of a local business.

An SUV caught fire Tuesday afternoon outside the College Station Walmart store. The fire department is investigating how it started. (Photo by: Jean)

It happened around 3:30 p.m. outside the Walmart store on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas Avenue in College Station.

Video from witnesses show a white SUV near the front of the store engulfed in flames.

A spokesman for the College Station Fire Department tells KBTX that the vehicle's owner had a non-critical injury and was treated on scene by paramedics.

It's unclear what caused the fire.