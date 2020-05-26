Woman escapes serious injury after SUV catches fire outside local business

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX)- A woman suffered a non-critical injury Tuesday afternoon after her SUV went up in flames in the parking lot of a local business.
An SUV caught fire Tuesday afternoon outside the College Station Walmart store. The fire department is investigating how it started. (Photo by: Jean)
It happened around 3:30 p.m. outside the Walmart store on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas Avenue in College Station.
Video from witnesses show a white SUV near the front of the store engulfed in flames.
A spokesman for the College Station Fire Department tells KBTX that the vehicle's owner had a non-critical injury and was treated on scene by paramedics.
It's unclear what caused the fire.