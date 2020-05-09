Woman found dead in Bryan home after emergency call for CPR

Bryan police were called out to Pecan Ridge Road Friday night for a woman who needed CPR.

Police say they got a call from a man in the home around 6:00 p.m. Friday.

According to officers, when they arrived the 29-year-old woman was dead inside the home. The preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play and she was sent for an autopsy.

The caller was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after meth was reportedly found in the living room. According to police, he admitted to smoking meth with the woman the night before and they found a bag with multiple pipes in the trashcan.