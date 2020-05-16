Woman nearly stabbed to death after man violates protective order

Bryan police say a woman was attacked at her home Friday and was nearly stabbed to death.

Authorities say Rigoberto Sanchez-Infante, 38, went to the victim's home and there was an argument. They say he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the face. The blade broke but he continued to attack her with what was left. According to reports, officers believe her injuries could have been fatal if the knife hadn't broken.

The suspect was taken into custody outside of the home. The victim was taken to the hospital with five cuts. She also had defensive wounds on her hands and left arm.

Sanchez-Infante is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence as well as violating a protective order. His bond is set at $38,000.