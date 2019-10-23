Woman's Club celebrates 125 years

The Woman’s Club celebrated its 125th anniversary on Wednesday.

The annual fall luncheon had a special twist. The members celebrated by raising their glasses and dressing up as any decade from the last 125 years.

“We’re celebrating the 20 ladies that started it that went before us,” said president Sallye Henderson. “We’ve emerged as this large group that is still serving the community and is interested in philanthropy.“

“We have just carried on how they started things, and we’re just really excited to celebrate 125 years,” said Henderson.

The Blinn Theatre Club also stopped by to wrap-up the luncheon with a skit that would represent the Woman’s Club and its success.

Over 100 women gathered to celebrate the longevity of the program and plan to thrive for many years to come.