Woman's Club of Bryan-College Station honored for 125 years of service

A local women's organization is celebrating a huge anniversary, and at Tuesday's Bryan city council meeting, they were honored by the city.

As a way to say thank you to the Woman's Club of Bryan-College Station for 125 years of service, Mayor Andrew Nelson honored the organization.

They were given the proclamation and a huge round of applause for everything they've done for the community including their efforts to beautify and improve the Twin Cities.

"I think the main hopes and goals would be that we would continue to reach out to the community. We give scholarships to the high schools, all the public schools in Bryan and College Station, and just serve in as many ways as possible. That's the whole basis of our community, to better our community," said Sallye Henderson, the president of the club.

The Woman's Club of Bryan-College Station began serving in the Brazos Valley in1895 with 20 members.