Woman's Club of Bryan celebrating 125th Anniversary with community

The Woman's Club of Bryan is celebrating a special anniversary and they want you to be part of the fun.

Gerry Hince was on BVTM Tuesday to talk about the club's 125th Anniversary.

On Monday, November 11, the club is planning to have a special drama program by Blinn and special guest speakers at each meeting to talk about the history of the club.

It starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Club House on Carter Creek in Bryan.

This is a free event for everyone in the community to attend.

For more information, call (979) 822-5019.

